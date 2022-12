1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Wairau Valley

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Marlborough's Wairau Valley this evening.

Police are at the scene on State Highway 63 after they were notified of the crash shortly after 6pm.

One person is reported to have died at the scene.

Two others are believed to have been seriously injured in the crash.

The road will be closed for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The are no diversions in place.

The serious crash unit has been notified.