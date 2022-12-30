South Auckland church shooting: Murder-accused appears in court

Police responding to the incident on December 17. (Source: 1News)

Amid tight security, a man charged over the deadly gunning down of another man with gang links in an Auckland church carpark has appeared in court.

The accused, 41, was granted interim name suppression.

His arrest was revealed yesterday and comes almost two weeks after Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot and killed at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Manukau.

The mid-morning shooting shocked neighbours and scared worshippers who were about to start the church's Christmas service of prayer and singing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed police, police dogs and the Eagle helicopter were all deployed.

Eliu was a Mongrel Mob member but at a separate gathering for people turning their lives around.

Police said at the time the shooting appeared targeted and deliberate.

There was a significant gang presence at the scene of the shooting after it happened.

Daniel Eliu, 46. (Source: Supplied)

The accused man appeared by video link this morning in the Manukau District Court.

He was remanded without plea until a High Court appearance in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was held in custody by consent.

On Thursday, police appealed for any further information and said they were seeking others.

Several security guards were posted on the same floor as the courtroom the accused appeared in.

Inside court, the man waved at two supporters in the public gallery.

One said "love you" to the accused on the video monitor as the hearing ended.

Armed police could be seen outside court before the hearing.

Police confirmed it had officers there as a precaution, but there were no issues.