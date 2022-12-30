'Serious' head-on BoP crash prompts police appeal, warning

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police are appealing for witnesses to a head-on crash that left four people seriously injured in the Bay of Plenty yesterday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided about 4.45pm on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoiti's Hauparu Bay, near Rotorua.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Anaru said the crash could have been prevented "in many ways".

"Police would like to hear from anyone who observed the collision or witnessed unsafe driving " in the area around that time, he said.

The crash has prompted a reminder to be safe on the roads this summer.

In a statement, police pointed to the "four main causes of death and injury on our roads".

"Make sure everyone is wearing the correct seat belts, or child restraints...never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or when fatigued...focus on the road at all times (don't be distracted by your phone)... [and] drive at safe speeds for the conditions," police said.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility: we can all play a part to ensure that no one is harmed on our roads."

Anaru added: "We are guardians of the road this summer.

"Be vigilant, safe and alert, wear your safety belt, don't speed, Happy New Year and have a safe journey."

After four people lost their lives in two separate crashes yesterday, the provisional road toll for the Christmas holiday period is eight.