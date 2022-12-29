2022 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

The team upset fan favourites England to hold on to their World Cup title. (Source: 1News)

In a year dominated by war, a pandemic, and a looming recession, it’s a good reminder to look back at the moments that made us proud to be New Zealanders in 2022.

Whether it was the Black Ferns dominating the world cup or women having an equal share of seats in parliament, despite another peculiar year, there was no shortage of moments to be proud of.

Black Ferns

Our national women's rugby team made us proud this year, with the 32 strong squad defending the Rugby World Cup title.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an 80-minute slog the Black Ferns defeated England 34-31 on home turf and with it came an outpouring of emotion and celebration.

From cheers to tears, hugs to jumps - the moments after the final hooter were timeless for the players involved.

Commonwealth Games

The Black Ferns weren't the only Kiwi sporting legends to make Aotearoa proud this year, with New Zealand bringing home 20 gold medals from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

We also secured 12 silver and 18 bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cycling team led the way winning 13 medals, with outstanding performances from Aaron Gate and Ellesse Andrews, claiming seven golds between them.

But it wasn't just athletes on two wheels making us proud.

Imogen Ayris secured New Zealand's first athletics medal of the games, bringing home a bronze after clearing 4.45m.

The 21-year-old said she only found out shortly after her medal ceremony how severe her injury was after maintaining the pain for a month.

Even more impressively, the then 21-year-old claimed her victory all while having a fractured foot.

The three-time national champion dedicated her medal to her late father, Barny, captioning a social media post: "This ones for you Dad👼🥉".

Milestone marked for NZ Parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament and the Beehive. (Source: 1News)

New Zealand reached an important milestone in politics this year, with women in Parliament having an equal share of seats in the House for the first time in history.

Labour list MP Soraya Peke-Mason was sworn in on October 25, a moment Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as “significant and heartening”.

“The Labour Party in particular has been deeply committed to having equality of representation within our own Caucus and we are really excited to welcome Soraya to our team," Ardern said at the time.

Matariki

Matariki, the Māori New Year a time to gather and celebrate the present So, TVNZ and TikTok have partnered to bring a stellar night of live performances with Purapura Whetū: Stars of Matariki. (Source: Seven Sharp)

In another historic moment that made Kiwis proud this year, New Zealand celebrated its first official public holiday for Matariki, the Māori new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 24 2022, several events kicked off around the motu, including Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei leading the Umu Kohukohu Whetū event at Takaparawhau as part of Auckland's Matariki Festival.

Stardome in Auckland also ran a light show to mark the special occasion.

Dame Jane Campion won an Oscar

Kiwi film director Jane Campion winning an Oscar was a proud moment for New Zealanders but also for women.

Jane Campion at the Oscars (Source: Associated Press)

Campion put Aotearoa on the world stage after winning best director for The Power of the Dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s the first woman to be nominated twice for the award and the second woman to have ever won.

The 2022 Oscars wasn’t her first rodeo. Rewind three decades and she won the best screenplay for The Piano and was nominated for best director for the feature film.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern congratulated Campion on her win.

"Thank you for once again for putting New Zealand on the world stage, displaying just how beautiful our country is with her talent, her skills, and her storytelling," Ardern said.

"It's a phenomenal outcome. I know we're all very proud of her."