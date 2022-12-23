Seymour wants to expand eligibility for assisted dying

8:36am
|
1News

Bumpy, bumpy, bumpy. That’s how David Seymour describes 2022.

The ACT leader said the Government has had “some really big hits and misses” this year, such as the attempted entrenchment of the public ownership of Three Waters assets and the troubled RNZ-TVNZ merger.

But he reserved most of his concern for “a seriously deteriorating economic outlook” and an inflation rate that “refused to be tamed”.

As he looked to 2023, the MP for Epsom planned to expand the criteria for those seeking to die under the End Of Life Choice Act.

"I personally regret that [the] End of Life Choice Act still excludes some people who deserve to be included who won't die within six months... their suffering is often worse than people with short-term terminal conditions," the law's architect said.

Read More

He also promised a laser focus on education next year.

“You look ahead 30 years, nothing matters more today, or any day of the week, than how many kids went to school and how much they learnt.”

Seymour added: "Ultimately, no kid has committed a ram-raid while they're at school. The kids that are committing ram-raids are ones that are, almost always, frequent truants."

As for what he was looking for under the Christmas tree, Seymour hoped Santa would bring him “11%... 12” at the ballot box next year.

READ MORE: Te Pāti Māori frustrated by Govt's incremental approach

READ MORE: It’s an inequality crisis, not a cost of living one - Green Party

READ MORE: Luxon's proudest 2022 achievement: National's now 'a team'

READ MORE: Ardern: Three Waters, media merger 'difficult' but necessary

New ZealandPolitics2022 in review

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Vector backs down on move that 'would have cost customers millions'

Vector backs down on move that 'would have cost customers millions'

49 mins ago

Men to compete in artistic swimming for first time at Paris Olympics

Men to compete in artistic swimming for first time at Paris Olympics

9:22am

Govt agencies admit trouble achieving Road to Zero targets

Govt agencies admit trouble achieving Road to Zero targets

8:56am

US Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund govt, aid Ukraine

US Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund govt, aid Ukraine

8:36am

Seymour wants to expand eligibility for assisted dying

2:36

Seymour wants to expand eligibility for assisted dying

8:16am

Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle shortages, climate

Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle shortages, climate
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man who won $100K 'arrogant prick' auction needs loan to pay for it

2022 in review: The Brief counts down the year's top 10 moments

Ardern, Seymour's 'arrogant prick' auction closes, raises over $100k

2022 in Review: Māori voice grows louder throughout society