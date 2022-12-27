Third person dies in string of water incidents across the country

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

Three people have died in "water incidents" overnight and this morning as the Christmas period starts to wind down.

A man died after being pulled from the water at Cape Runaway in Opotiki, Bay of Plenty, last night.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 7pm.

He was provided medical attention but he died at the scene.

Another died at an address in Pukekohe, Auckland, last night.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.30pm.

The person was pulled from the water, and medical attention was provided however they also died at the scene.

A third swimmer died following an incident at Kaitoke Regional Park in Wellington this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene around 12.15am after the swimmer failed to resurface in the Hutt River.

The person was recovered from the water and medical attention was administered but they died at the scene.

Police said a blessing of the site would take place later this morning.