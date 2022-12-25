2022 in review: Moments that proved NZ isn't just a rugby nation

New Zealand had plenty to celebrate in 2022. (Source: Photosport)

2022 was an incredible year for sport - not just for New Zealand, but the world as a whole.

With Covid less to the forefront for some, crowds returned to all their favourite events and were treated to some phenomenal displays at numerous World Cups [many of which somehow landed on Kiwi shores], world championships and the Commonwealth Games.

While the Black Ferns had a stellar run on home soil last month, we have an entire article dedicated to rugby's best bits to dive into that.

So instead, today we celebrate New Zealand's other amazing athletes getting it done in 2022.

Winter Olympics Wonderland

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous pose after their gold medal wins at the Beijing Games. (Source: Getty)

In case you'd forgotten amongst the sports smorgasbord that was 2022, we actually started the year with some sporting history at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Kiwi snowsport stars Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous improved on their respective bronze medals from 2018 to claim two golds and a silver.

Sadowski-Synnott made history as New Zealand's first Winter Olympics champion when she won gold in the women's slopestyle before she added a silver in the Big Air just over a week later.

Porteous then rounded out the campaign with a gold in the men's halfpipe.

A few weeks later, Corey Peters [men's downhill sitting gold, men's super-G sitting silver] and Adam Hall [men's super combined standing bronze, men's slalom standing bronze] earned New Zealand more medals in the Winter Paralympics as well.

Golden Games: NZ shines in Birmingham

Aaron Gate with his four gold medals after being named flagbearer for the closing ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand finished fourth in the medal table at this year's Games after earning 20 gold medals in Birmingham - three more than the previous best from the Auckland campaign in 1990 - as well as 12 silvers and 17 bronze medals [an 18th bronze was added after the Games for wrestler Suraj Singh for a doping ban].

Cycling led the way with 17 medals, 10 of which were gold and inside that it was Aaron Gate and Ellesse Andrews carrying the Kiwi torch.

Gate finished with a record four gold medals, the last of which was his emphatic effort in the men's road race against Tour de France riders and other world class cyclists.

Andrews had three golds courtesy of the team and individual sprint as well as the women's keirin but showed some Kiwi camaraderie when she stepped in late for the women's pursuit team to help them to a silver medal [which she initially was denied but finally received].

The success of the Games sparked renewed hope in the event's future and prompted thoughts of a potential return to NZ.

NZ golf's hole-y trinity

Ryan Fox, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker. (Source: Photosport)

Already making a return next year will be the New Zealand Golf Open and what a time to bring it back.

New Zealand's golf scene is experiencing some of its biggest successes since Michael Campbell's impressive 2005 with Lydia Ko, Steven Alker and Ryan Fox leading the way.

Ko's remarkable 2022 could be summarised by her final feat of it - a return to World No.1.

She finished the season with victory at the Tour Championship in Florida which earned her over $3 million and a third LPGA Tour crown, having previously won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and the BMW Ladies Championship this year too.

Alker claimed the season-long Charles Schwab Cup on the Champions Tour - the PGA's tour for men over 50 - for his consistent efforts this year too.

This year alone Alker won four times, finished second on four other occasions and had a total of 18 top-10 finishes to his name this season, all while winning more than $7 million.

Last, but most definitely not least, Fox finished his season with a stellar duel with World No.1 Rory McIlroy for the status of No.1 European Tour golfer and while the Northern Irishman ended up on top in Dubai, Fox still finished 2022 with two tournament wins, four runner-ups and four top 10 finishes.

As a result, he went from sitting outside the world's top 200 rankings to an incredible World No.24 - good enough to earn himself an invite to Augusta National for next year’s Masters, ticking off another long-term goal.

World cups galore

Mele Hufanga runs the ball for the Kiwi Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

If sports fans were itching for more international action after years of being denied by the Covid-19 pandemic, they were given an absolute truckload this year with world cups feeling like they were taking place every other week.

There was the women's Cricket World Cup at the start of the year as well as the men's T20 World Cup, the UK hosted the Rugby League World Cup to great success, the Sevens World Cup in South Africa, the return of the Softball World Cup to Kiwi shores and the biggies; the women's Rugby World Cup and FIFA World Cup.

While New Zealand's finishes in most of these events won't be what the teams desired, the excitement of seeing our best back on the biggest stage was reflected in the fans glued to their seats in the stands or in front of their televisions.

It's not a World Cup, but it's a win none the less.

SVG on a three-peat

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on top of his car. (Source: Photosport)

Shane van Gisbergen continued his dominance of Supercars with his third title - taking 21 wins along with six other podium finishes in 34 races in 2022.

Inside those wins was his second Bathurst 1000 title alongside a now-departed Garth Tander as well as a two race wins at the beloved Pukekohe raceway, which has now closed its gates following a decision by owner Auckland Thoroughbred Racing to turn focus to hosting horses only from 2023.

Van Gisbergen is eyeing up an even bigger 2023 with hopes of racing the Nurburgring 24 Hour race and could look at more rally events after making his WRC debut on home soil this year too.

David Light gets title shot

David Light now expects to face world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie in the United Kingdom after his victory over Brandon Glanton. (Source: Photosport)

And just when you thought there couldn't possibly be any more, a new potential champion has emerged from the realms of boxing in David Light.

Light returned to the ring for the first time since 2020 in May when he faced Anthony Martinez for the vacant WBO International cruiserweight title and showed the break hadn't slowed him down, taking a TKO win over the Cuban-American fighter in the first round.

Light then made light work of Vikas Singh in October before turning his attention to Brandon Glanton for a fight earlier this month with the winner getting a shot at a world title.

Unlike his other two bouts, Light had to slog his way through this contest and it went the full 10 rounds.

There was even some controversy with a late slip ruled a knockdown against Light but he still managed to earn a split decision win and with it a shot at Lawrence Okolie early next year - a year that promises even more sporting greatness by lil' old New Zealand.