Williams wants to help in Fox's tilt at a major championship

Ryan Fox has walked the fairways with the biggest names in golf this year, including world number one Rory McIlroy.

Today though, it's names from other sports and other walks of life he's been hitting the course with at the Super Six event in Auckland.

"I'm the least favourite person playing, aren't I?" Fox quipped to 1News ahead of the six-hole tournament which featured All Blacks, Black Caps and former prime minister Sir John Key.

Also there, Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams, carrying the bag for rowing great Eric Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a timely chance for Fox to chat to the respected Kiwi as he eyes his dream Masters debut, a tournament where Williams had some of golf's most famous moments alongside Woods.

"I'd love to pick Steve's brain about how to play the golf course, obviously he's got a pretty good track record around there," Fox laughed.

"It'd be great, early in the week, if I could organise a catch up with him."

Even better - Williams jumped straight at the opportunity to tell Fox he will assist in his hunt for a first major.

Williams will already be there in what will be his 31st Masters as a caddy, this time for Adam Scott, who won the green jacket in 2013.

"I'll do my best to get a practice round with Ryan so, as we go around, some of the things I want to explain to him I can point out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, I'll be instrumental in trying to tee that up," Williams told 1News.

"Augusta is one place you can't learn in a week, you have got to go in and play some practice rounds.

"I explained that to Ryan, come Thursday morning there's no course that I know where they can change it dramatically from Wednesday to Thursday. They can change the speed of the greens, they can slow them down, soften them up, so it's never the same from Wednesday to Thursday."

Fox, now world number 29, believes the Augusta National set-up may suit him as well.

"It's relatively generous off the tee and you've got to be pretty precise into the greens, which has been my strength this year.

"Length is an asset off the tee and, from what I understand, once you get the invite to Augusta, you can get on the golf course for a bit of practice," Fox explained to 1News.

"I've been told by several people that (I should) get used to it before you got there in Masters week so you're not trying to learn the golf course in the Masters."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old knows 2023 will be another step in his career.

Along with the Masters, his place inside the top 50 in the world rankings means he'll likely be able to play some of the other big events on the calendar – the likes of the Players' Championship and the Bay Hill Invitational.

"It's going to be a learning experience next year.

I won't necessarily be starting from scratch, but there'll be a lot of tournaments I've never played before, a lot of new golf courses, playing against the best players in the world week-in-week-out, which is kind of like playing a major every week.

"It's definitely going to be tougher schedule wise, and it'll also not be set in stone because it will depend if I stay in the top 50 or not in the lead up to certain events."

For now, he'll enjoy some fishing and a break in the Bay of Islands, before starting his quest for another big tournament win in the next 12 months.