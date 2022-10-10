Kiwi Bathurst champ ducks off to vomit during interview

Source: 1News

Kiwi Bathurst champion Shane van Gisbergen ducked off to vomit during a live interview on live Australian TV this morning.

It was clear van Gisbergen celebrated his victory in style the night before when he appeared on Nine Network's Today show with co-driver Garth Tander.

The pair were talking to host Karl Stefanovic when two-time Bathurst champ van Gisbergen started looking a little green.

"I was there, thank you," the Kiwi driver said before ducking off screen to vomit.

"I understand how you feel after a big night. He showed up for a short time and now he's gone," Stefanovic said laughing.

Read More

Tander gave an update on his co-driver later in the interview.

"I think he's curled in the fetal position in the corner somewhere. Not sure we're going to hear from him anymore this morning. It's hard work doing 1000kms around here but it was harder work getting him up this morning."

The reigning Supercars champion yesterday beat a desperate chasing field in what transformed into a 39-lap sprint, then a 16-lap gallop home after Todd Hazelwood and Will Davison forced two late safety cars after six had come earlier in the 1000 kilometre classic.

"It's a privilege to add to the tally of Holden wins," van Gisbergen said after the race.

"It's hard to put into words but it's pretty cool."

Kiwi Bathurst champ ducks off to vomit during interview

