Fiji 'Kingmaker' meets to decide new government

SODELPA's three seats put them in a position to choose the next government. (Source: 1News)

There's a heavy police presence in Suva around a SODELPA (Social Democratic Liberal Party) party meeting to decide who Fiji's next government will be.

While some police are outside the SODELPA meeting to control traffic, other checkpoints made up of rapid response officers to keep a lid on any trouble.

Frank Bainimarama's Fiji First Party has lost its majority in parliament. They won 26 seats - tied with the People's Alliance NFP (National Federation Party) coalition also on 26 seats.

SODELPA, which only won three seats, now has to decide which party to align itself with to form the next Government.

Both parties have put offers on the table but SODELPA has a rocky relationship with both.

Members have a deep distrust for People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka after he acrimoniously split from SODELPA to start the People’s Alliance.

But they also have a dark history with Fiji First - particularly with Frank Bainimarama who led the 2006 military coup and whose party policies are diametrically opposed to their indigenous strong policies.

One police checkpoint had 12 officers standing by. (Source: 1News)

Going into the SODELPA management board meeting this morning, members told 1News it would be a fiery debate as there are such strong opinions about both options.

Rewa High Chief Ro Temumu Kepa said the stability of the country is what's at stake

"We have to look at whats best for the country and the people," she said.

SODELPA party leader Viliame Gavoka said the choice was "not ideal".

He said the party's three non negotiable stands are looking after the interests of indigenous Fiji, which include re-establishing the Council of Chiefs which Frank Bainimarama shut down, education policies like forgiving student debt, and setting up an embassy in Jerusalem which they see as the Holy Land.

All indications are today's meeting will not be an easy one and should they choose the People's Alliance NFP coalition, Frank Bainimarama's reign of power for the last 16 years will be over.