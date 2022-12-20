West Auckland community shaken after woman's death

Flowers in Massey, West Auckland, where a woman was killed on December 19 (Source: 1News)

A West Auckland community remains in shock following the killing of a woman late yesterday afternoon.

The woman was found with serious injuries after being attacked in an alleyway near the Waitakere Badminton Centre after 5pm. Police say she died at the scene.

This afternoon police announced a 30-year-old man had been charged with murder following the incident.

Today, members of the community came to pay their respects to the victim, even those who did not know her.

“Just feels like if one of our people had been killed around here, like locals, we’ve come to contribute our flowers,” Agnus Williams said.

She said it had been a safe area and her children used the path to get to school.

“But now it’s just, nah,” she said.

“I’m sure the kids don’t feel safe here anymore, especially before Christmas.”

One neighbour spoke of hearing screams.

“I thought it was just our neighbours, then you could hear all the police cars.”

Another neighbour said his wife and kids heard the commotion.

“They heard screaming, like a girl screaming, and then they like tried to lock all the doors and after five minutes they heard police cars come around."

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident.