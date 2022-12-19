Armed police responding to fatal incident in West Auckland

Armed police are responding after a person died in West Auckland this afternoon.

Multiple police cars and officers are at the scene on Royal Rd, in Massey.

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Massey, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

1News understands two police dog teams also responded to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Heights Ave has been closed off by police. The street made headlines just two weeks ago when a high-speed car chase concluded at the Massey address.

Police have closed off Cedar Heights Ave in Massey. (Source: 1News)

"There will be a significant police presence in the area while officers work to determine what has happened," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"More information will be released when able."

More to come.