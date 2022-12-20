Hunt for West Auckland woman's killer continues

The investigation into the death of a woman in West Auckland yesterday will continue this morning as police continue to hunt for her killer.

Police say they were called to the scene on Royal Rd, in Auckland's Massey, around 5.45pm on Monday following reports that a woman had been seriously injured. She died at the scene.

The hunt for who is responsible is ongoing, with a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and inquiries continue.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident take place or was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

