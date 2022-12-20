Man charged with murder after woman killed in West Auckland

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Massey, Auckland.

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Massey, Auckland.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died after being attacked in West Auckland yesterday.

Police were called to the scene on Royal Rd, Massey, around 5pm on Monday following reports a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman died at the scene.

This afternoon police announced a 30-year-old man had been charged with murder following the incident.

"He will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow," Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said.

"Police are continuing to support the victim’s family through this very difficult time and hope the arrest brings some reassurance to the Massey community.

"The investigation team have worked through the night to bring this matter to a successful conclusion."

A person who lives in the area said his wife and kids heard screaming when the attack unfolded.

"They heard screaming, like a girl screaming, and then they like tried to lock all the doors and after five minutes they heard police cars come around."

Police will have an ongoing presence in the area as investigations continue.

