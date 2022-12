Man charged over shooting at South Auckland shopping centre

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting at a shopping centre in South Auckland last month.

Police were alerted to the incident in Ōtara after a man presented to hospital with injuries on November 7.

The arrest comes after the armed offenders squad executed a search warrant at a Manurewa address yesterday.

The 36-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.