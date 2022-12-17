Hamilton dairy worker loses fingers in machete attack

Warning: The story contains footage and details which some viewers may find distressing

A Hamilton dairy worker has been left traumatised after two of his fingers were cut off by a robber armed with a machete early this morning.

Owner Puneet Singh told 1News he and one of his employees had just opened the Irvine Street Dairy, in Frankton, when four men – one armed with a machete – entered the store around 7.20am.

The worker ran towards the back room after seeing the group but "the guy with the machete chased him and attacked him", he said.

Puneet said the worker lost a thumb and index finger after raising his arm to defend himself.

"His finger was on the floor when I came here and then I saw him, he was totally fainted and passing out and not able to talk and walk."

Dairy owner Puneet Singh. (Source: 1News)

A neighbour who ran over "straight away" to help after hearing the worker's screams was punched in the face by a member of the group.

"He was knocked down and even after that, the guy with the machete tried to hit his leg with the machete and just missed his leg within millimetres. Otherwise, he could have lost his leg too."

He said the worker called him "screaming" around 7.30am this morning but "I couldn't understand what was happening".

"I opened the camera and saw him lying down here with a couple of neighbours looking after him," he said.

"I realised something happened and I just came to the shop straight away after that."

He said the worker was able to activate the fog cannon following the attack "but by then it was too late".

The police were called to the scene shortly afterwards and the worker was taken to hospital. It's unknown at this stage if his fingers can be reattached.

Puneet said the thieves also stole "almost all the smokes we have – no cash, only smokes".

"We don't know what to do at the moment because it is very unsafe for even the employees, everyone working and happening too much," he said.

"Just one month ago, a guy died in Auckland. We did a big protest for him and still, all these things are happening and the Government is not doing anything for our protection or safety."

"It's really bad at the moment."

Puneet said he didn't expect the worker to return to the store following the assault "because it will be scary for him, working at the premises where all this happened".

"He is like my younger brother and I'll do whatever I can do for him."