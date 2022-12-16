Over $50k raised in Ardern, Seymour's 'prick' charity team-up

10:10am
|
1News
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Instagram/ Jacinda Ardern).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Instagram/ Jacinda Ardern).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT Party Leader David Seymour's joint charity Trade Me auction reached over $50,000 by Friday morning.

The political collaboration comes after Ardern's microphone caught her calling Seymour an "arrogant prick" earlier this week during Parliament's question time.

The pair signed a copy of the Hansard transcript from the incident which contains her "arrogant prick" quote, auctioning it off to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Ardern has since apologised for her comment, with Seymour saying they managed to have a laugh about the incident and hatched a plan to raise some money for a good cause.

The auction will close on Thursday with bidding continuing to climb.

New Zealand Health Politics

