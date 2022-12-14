Ardern formally apologises for calling Seymour an 'arrogant prick'

Jacinda Ardern has formally apologised for calling ACT leader David Seymour an "arrogant prick".

A microphone picked up the Prime Minister making the comment about Seymour to her deputy Grant Robertson after a fiery debate in Parliament yesterday.

She later issued an apology and Seymour said he wasn't bothered by it, but in Parliament today, Ardern took the opportunity to offer a formal apology for her words.

"I'm aware that comments I made in the House yesterday in regards to the leader of the ACT party were recorded on Hansard Mr Speaker," she said.

"On that basis, I wish to formally in this House withdraw and apologise for those comments, which I won't repeat."

National's Christopher Luxon said today Seymour was "very dedicated" and a "very good neighbour" when they lived near each other.