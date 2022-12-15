Ardern and Seymour in unlikely charity team-up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour have teamed up in the name of charity, after the "arrogant prick" controversy in the House this week.

The unlikely collaboration comes after Ardern's microphone caught her calling Seymour an "arrogant prick" after a debate between the pair during parliamentary question time on Tuesday - a comment for which she later apologised for.

Today, the political rivals signed a copy of the Hansard transcript from question time which contains her "arrogant prick" quote, auctioning it off to support a prostate cancer charity.

"All proceeds from this TradeMe auction will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation," Seymour said this afternoon, holding up a framed, signed version of the transcript.

He said the funds will be "raising money to support pricks everywhere!"

Seymour added while other nations might have seen the PM's barb as a negative incident, this charity drive is a "typically Kiwi" way to deal with it.

“Jacinda and I spoke last night at the annual press gallery party about the now infamous comment of her calling me an arrogant prick," Seymour added in a statement.

"We managed to have a laugh about it hatched a plan to raise some money for a good cause."

Yesterday National leader Christopher Luxon defended Seymour from the accusation he was an arrogant prick, saying he is a "very thoughtful young man".

"David was my neighbour for many years. He was a very good neighbour. I can tell you that," Luxon said.

"He was very well-behaved, kept his music under control and I found him to be actually a very dedicated public servant and also very deeply involved in policy development."

He said it was good Ardern apologised quickly for the "unedifying" comments.

