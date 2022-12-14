Luxon says Seymour not an arrogant prick - 'Very dedicated'

Christopher Luxon says ACT leader David Seymour isn't an "arrogant prick", and is, in fact, "a very dedicated public servant".

Following a debate between the pair during parliamentary question time yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was heard calling Seymour an "arrogant prick", a comment for which she later apologised for.

Seymour brushed off the insult, later saying "It's all good as far as I'm concerned".

During his appearance on the AM Show this morning, Luxon defended Seymour from the accusation he was an arrogant prick, saying he a "very thoughtful young man".

"David was my neighbour for many years. He was a very good neighbour. I can tell you that," Luxon said.

"He was very well-behaved, kept his music under control and I found him to be actually a very dedicated public servant and also very deeply involved in policy development."

He said it was good Ardern apologised quickly for the "unedifying" comments.

"David accepted it in good grace and frankly it just speaks to the Prime Minister being under a bit of pressure at the end of the year or through the whole year frankly."