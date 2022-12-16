Donald Trump mocked after 'pathetic' NFT announcement

11:06am
|
1News
A Donald Trump Digital Trading Card.

A Donald Trump Digital Trading Card. (Source: Donald Trump / Truth Social)

Former US president Donald Trump has been widely criticised online after teasing a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" on social media - only to reveal an "official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection".

The US$99 (NZ$156) cards are available at CollectTrumpCards.com and depict Trump in a range of costumes and settings.

In a video announcing the scheme, Trump said: "Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favourite president of all time.

"Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make."

Read More

He went on to describe the cards as "really incredible artwork", and touted a number of prizes to be won by buying them.

Each card enters the buyer into the "Trump Sweepstakes", the venture's website reads.

Among the "incredible Trump Prizes" to be won are a dinner in Miami with the ex-president, and signed collectables.

The move has been widely slammed on social media.

"I don't think I've ever had more second hand embarrassment than I do right now after seeing Trump's 'major announcement'," one Twitter user wrote.

"Oh my goodness Trump's 'major announcement' is even more pathetic than I anticipated," another said.

"Losing the plot," Washington Post columnist Philip Bump wrote.

Even current US president Joe Biden piled on, with a tweet of his own poking fun at the announcement.

"I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too," he wrote.

Trump announced last month that he will run for president again in 2024.

