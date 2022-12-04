Trump calls for 'termination' of US Constitution, new election

Former US President Donald Trump has continued pushing fringe election conspiracies and has now called for "all rules, regulations, and articles" to be removed - including the founding document of the United States.

Former US President Donald Trump wrote that all election rules, "even those found in the Constitution", should be scrapped. (Source: Associated Press)

He took to his social network Truth Social this morning, saying that the 2020 US election results should be tossed out and that either a new election should be held or he should be reinstated as president - even if it means scrapping the US Constitution.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”, he wrote while accusing "Big Tech" and Democrats of conspiring against him.

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he added.

Trump's post comes after several internal Twitter emails were released showing disagreements on restricting a New York Post story about material found in a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

Far-right claims that the US Government influenced Twitter's restrictions on the "laptop" story are unsubstantiated. Debates surrounding the story at Twitter took place weeks before the 2020 US election, while Trump was still president.

Condemnation across American politics

Reactions online to Trump's "termination" post were swift and negative across conservative and liberal spheres.

His former National Security Advisor John Bolton panned the statement on Twitter, saying that "No American conservative can agree with Donald Trump's call to suspend the Constitution."

No American conservative can agree with Donald Trump's call to suspend the Constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all real conservatives must oppose his 2024 campaign for president. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 3, 2022

"All real conservatives must oppose his 2024 campaign for president", he added.

Democrat House Representative from Virginia, Don Beyer, wrote that Trump's words were "dangerous" and said he "has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution."

Every Member of Congress swore an oath to "defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Donald Trump has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 3, 2022

Other commentators noted that the former president and his base have often accused Biden and other Democrats of violating the First Amendment - a staple of the very document that Trump has pushed to be gutted.

This comes a week after Trump came under fire for having dinner with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, as well as Kanye West, who recently made several antisemitic comments.