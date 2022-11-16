Donald Trump announces he will run for US president in 2024

Donald Trump has officially announced he will run for US President in 2024.

Official paperwork for his campaign committee was filed with the US' Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

The filing was made just before Trump started a speech at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he announced his new presidential bid.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump began his speech with a long list of his "achievements" made during his presidency between 2016 and 2020.

The tagline of his address was "America's comeback starts now".

He also addressed the Russian-made missile which landed in Poland today, killing two.

"People are going absolutely wild and crazy and they're not happy, they're very, very angry," he said before pivoting to attack Biden on his ability to govern.

Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fuelled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries.

Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Far from the undisputed leader of the party, Trump is now facing criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as an early favorite White House contender.

The former president is still popular with the GOP base. But other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are taking increasingly public steps toward campaigns of their own, raising the prospect that Trump will have to navigate a competitive GOP primary.

He’s also launching his candidacy amid a series of escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments.

They include the probe into dozens of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

But Trump, according to people close to him, has been eager to return to politics and try to halt the rise of other potential challengers.

Aides have spent the last months readying paperwork, identifying potential staff and sketching out the contours of a campaign that is being modelled on his 2016 operation, when a small clutch of aides zipping between rallies on his private jet defied the odds and defeated far better-funded and more experienced rivals by tapping into deep political fault lines and using shocking statements to drive relentless media attention.

Even after GOP losses, Trump remains the most powerful force in his party. For years he has consistently topped his fellow Republican contenders by wide margins in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups.

And even out of office, he consistently attracts thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.