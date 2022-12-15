Ish Sodhi recalled to Black Caps Test side after four years

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket during a T20 World Cup match against England in Brisbane last month. (Source: Photosport)

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been recalled to the Black Caps Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan, four years on from his last international outing in whites.

Sodhi, 30, has been included alongside Glenn Phillips and the uncapped Blair Tickner as part of a 15-player squad for the two Test series, which starts in Karachi on December 26 and concludes in Multan from January 3.

The tour will be Tim Southee’s first as Test captain after Kane Williamson earlier announced he was stepping down as skipper in the longest format.

Sodhi has played 125 white-ball games for the Black Caps and been a mainstay in the T20 side - recently becoming just the fifth male player in the world to claim 100 T20I wickets.

Despite not being able to play a lot of red-ball cricket of late, Sodhi has a strong first-class record featuring 279 wickets at an average of 33, with 16 five-wicket bags and two ten-wicket hauls.

Phillips played his only Test against Australia at the SCG in January 2020, scoring a half-century in the first innings.

Coach Gary Stead acknowledged that Sodhi had not been able to play a lot of red-ball cricket recently due to the demands of the international white-ball schedule, but said he had the faith of the selectors.

“Ish has been playing international cricket for almost a decade now and we’re backing his skills and experience.

“Looking at the current conditions and style of play in the Pakistan and England Test series, we feel having a wrist-spinner in the team will be important.”

Stead said Tickner’s inclusion reflected his place amongst the Test bowling stocks in the country.

“Blair’s been with the group for our past two Test series and we believe he’s very much ready for Test cricket.

“He has genuine pace and gets good bounce which is a real asset to have in sub-continental conditions.”

Trent Boult made himself unavailable for the tour, while Kyle Jamieson remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

Stead said the squad was looking forward to the prospect of playing Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time since 2003.

The Black Caps one-day squads for Pakistan and India will be named on Monday December 19.

Black Caps Test squad for Pakistan

Tim Southee (c)

Michael Bracewell

Tom Blundell (wk)

Devon Conway

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Ajaz Patel

Glenn Phillips

Blair Tickner

Neil Wagner

Kane Williamson

Will Young