Williamson: playing all three formats of game for NZ remains 'priority'

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee pictured after winning the Test championship final last year. (Source: Photosport)

Kane Williamson says an unsustainable workload led to his decision to step down as New Zealand's Test captain, adding that continuing to play in all three formats of the game remains his priority.

Williamson officially announced his decision this morning as the Black Caps continue their preparations for the tour of Pakistan. Tim Southee is his replacement.

The two Test series starts in Karachi on December 26 and concludes in Multan from January 3.

“Captaining the Black Caps in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour,” Williamson said.

“For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format.

“Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.

“After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years.

“I’m excited to support Tim as captain and Tom [Latham] as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I’m confident they’ll do a great job."

1News this morning broke the news that Williamson would be standing down as skipper in one format of the game but most expected the 32-year-old to do so in white ball cricket.

Williamson’s reign is the most successful in New Zealand Test history winning 22 of the 40 matches when he’s been in charge.

“Playing for the Black Caps and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I’m looking forward to the cricket we have ahead,” he said.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Williamson had been a fine Test captain.

“Kane’s guided the Test team through an immensely successful period which is testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal,” he said.

“He’s certainly led from the front with his own performances and that was very much the case during our push to win the World Test Championship.

“The Test team has continued to evolve and develop during his time and the fact we’ve been able to introduce new players and see them thrive almost instantly is a credit to Kane and his leadership.

“We hope by lessening his workload we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson for longer on the international stage, and we know he will remain a key leader in this group.”

Stead said the decision to appoint Southee captain came down to the direction in which the Test team wanted to head.

“Tim’s a quality leader with a good cricket brain,” Stead said.

“We’ve seen his captaincy skills on display with the T20 side and I’m sure he’ll continue to bring an aggressive style, whilst still maintaining the core fundamentals of how this Black Caps team operates in the Test arena.

Southee, the current Sir Richard Hadlee Medal winner, said it was humbling to be asked to lead the Test side.

“It’s been a surreal few days and it’s just a massive honour to be appointed as Test captain," he said

“I love Test cricket, it’s the ultimate challenge and I’m really excited by the opportunity to lead the team in this format."