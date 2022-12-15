Kane Williamson to step down as Black Caps Test captain

A heavily-strapped Kane Williamson and Gary Stead before the WTC Final.

Kane Williamson will step down from Black Caps captaincy in the Test match arena.

In a shock move, 1News has learned Williamson will give up the leadership in the long form of the game when the squad to tour Pakistan is named later this morning.

Many expected if the 32-year-old was to give up the captaincy in one format it would be in white ball cricket.

Williamson’s reign is the most successful in New Zealand test history winning 22 of the 40 matches when he’s been in charge. It’s believed the workload for the Black Caps’ most important player has become too much, while his ongoing elbow injury has also caused issues.

As for who takes over, it is understood that Tim Southee will likely get the nod. Both he and Tom Latham have filled the void in previous years when Williamson’s been unavailable.

1News understands the announcement will be made today in Christchurch when the Test squad is named to tour Pakistan.

Williamson, 32, has captained the Black Caps 193 times in 333 games across all formats for New Zealand. They've won 99 games when he's been in charge.

