'I'm heartbroken' - Ellen expresses grief at tWitch's death

Ellen DeGeneres says she's "heartbroken" over the death of her long-time talk show DJ tWitch at the age of just 40.
Stephen Boss' family announced his death overnight - no cause has been given.
tWitch started his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.
"I'm heartbroken," Ellen wrote on Instagram.
"tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.
Other celebrities also paid tribute.
"Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch," Dwayne Johnson wrote on Twitter.
"Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I've lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what's happening between the ears.
"So sorry Boss family. Stay strong."
Mario Lopez said he was a "nice and sweet guy".
"Always happy...You never know what's going on in someone else's life. Some of the "happiest" people are fighting daily battles behind closed doors. God Bless…"