Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss. (Source: Associated Press)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published on Wednesday (local time) on People.com.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband, Stephen, has left us," she said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Her statement did not include any detail on the cause of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

tWitch started his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

"My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he's a guy's guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy," Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. "But Gene Kelly - he could be like somebody's dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up."

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ first reported Boss's passing.

His wife and three children survive him.