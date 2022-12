Gull temporarily trims fuel prices by 20c per litre

A driver at Gull in Auckland's Takapuna during a previous promotion. (Source: 1News)

Petrol retailer Gull is temporarily cutting the price of fuel by 20 cents a litre.

The discount kicked in at 7am today and runs until midday Friday.

It's available on all fuel grades.

Yesterday, the Government revealed the fuel excise discount will remain at 25 cents per litre until the end of February, and then will be at 12.5 cents through March.