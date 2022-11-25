Brazil's Richarlison scores early contender for goal of World Cup

Source: Associated Press

Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 this morning at the World Cup.

In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar.

Richarlison scores Brazil's second goal against Serbia.

Richarlison scores Brazil's second goal against Serbia. (Source: Getty)

Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, stayed at 75 goals for the national team, two shy of Pelé’s scoring record.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

2

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

3

Christchurch police car rammed, search for suspect underway

4

Images of Auckland dairy stabbing suspect released

5

Hunt for Auckland dairy worker's killer continues

6

TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

Latest Stories

Police deal with 250 kids aged 10-14 over revenge porn since 2017

Some Chathams residents to get new water tanks, filtration systems

Unique FreakShakes on the menu at new Cookie Time Bar

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Paekākāriki Surf Club demolished after 60 years due to erosion, climate

Related Stories

World Cup: Fans put off by prices, beer limits commute from Dubai

Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup

Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana in thriller

Japan fans praised for staying behind to clean Qatar stadiums