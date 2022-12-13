Rough Guides: NZ city named a best travel destination for 2023

The capital has been named one of 2023's top travel destinations, according to a survey of travel editors and experts.

A file image of a woman with her luggage at an airport. (Source: istock.com)

Wellington made the cut on Rough Guides' list of 23 best countries to visit, coming in at number 22.

Other top destinations on the list were Naples, in Italy; Kanazawa, in Japan; and Berlin, in Germany.

New Zealand was recently named the top travel destination people would love to visit in Rough Guides' reader travel survey.

The city was listed as best for its “culture, cuisine and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup”.

"Wellington sits top of the tree when it comes to cafe culture, nightlife and the arts, not least during the summer when a stack of fringe festivals erupt," Rough Guides wrote.

The travel guide labelled Wellington "New Zealand’s culinary capital" with a "cracking craft beer scene and renowned regional wine".

It comes after Auckland was last month named one of the best global destinations to travel to in 2023 by prestigious UK travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

In October Time Out named Kingsland one of the world's coolest suburbs, while in September, Condé Nast Traveler Magazine hailed Auckland restaurant Sri Pinang one of the world's best.

