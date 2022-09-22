Auckland Malaysian restaurant hailed as one of world's best

Auckland restaurant Sri Pinang has been named on a global food map as one of the best eateries in the world.

Condé Nast Traveler Magazine published a map of 210 of the best restaurants around the world that are "worth travelling for".

Sri Pinang, on Karangahape Rd, is one of only nine named in Oceania and the only restaurant named in New Zealand.

Owners Angie Siew and Kun Kaw told 1News they were surprised and very excited to hear the news.

"One of my friends sent it to me and said Angie have a look you're on the news. I thought it was a joke."

"I'm very very happy they put us on the world map," Siew said.

Kaw, who is also the chef, said he couldn't believe it when he found out because his restaurant is "so old", having opened in 1991.

Thai chef and restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit wrote the blurb for Condé Nast Traveler, saying Sri Pinang's food is delicious.

"The food is simple, homey, and very more-ish—think sambal prawn (in the shells), roti curry, beef rendang, char kuey tiew, and stir-fried beans in black olives."

Asked about their infamous roti, Kaw said the secret to it's deliciousness is that it's made fresh by him onsite everyday. He says good roti has butter and is fresh and fluffy.

Siew says the most popular dish people order at Sri Pinang is the beef rendang.

"The beef rendang is all fresh ingredients, it takes a while to cook, there's a lot of effort to put in, it's time consuming and you can't rush into the cooking of the rendang it has to be slow cooked."

Sri Pinang regular Andy Higgs told 1News his go-to order is the veggie curry with roti.

"Their roti is exceptional."

Higgs said he's "absolutely" not surprised the restaurant has been named on the world food map.

"Pre-Covid, you'd be lucky to get in here but we feel very lucky we can come here every week but don't let the secret out," Higgs joked.

Another regular diner, Chas Gunaratne, says he eats there at least twice a week and always orders the nasi goreng.

He says all the food, especially the roti, is "excellent".

Among restaurants named on Condé Nast Traveler's food map was Malay Chinese in Sydney, Nok by Alara in Nigeria, Lardo in Mexico, and Wo Hop in New York.