Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

A central Auckland suburb has been named one of the "coolest neighbourhoods in the world" by UK publication Time Out.

Auckland's Kingsland, home to Eden Park, has been named one of the "coolest neighbourhoods in the world". (Source: Getty)

Kingsland came in at 43rd on this year's edition of the annual list, with its "general bohemian vibe" earning praise.

"Inner-city Kingsland is centred around all things local – you won't see flashy franchises here," the review read. "The string of historic buildings down New North Rd houses everything from vintage stores to sourdough pizzerias and late-night dessert cafés."

The neighbourhood's food-and-drink scene gets special mention with name-dropped venues including Urbanaut Brewing, Atomic Coffee Roasters and the Portland Public House.

"Kingsland's eclectic food scene is second to none. Peruse menus from family-run Jordanian or Jamaican restaurants or settle in at an intimate Italian spot."

"And if that weren't enough, tucked surprisingly inconspicuously behind Kingsland's main shopping street is Eden Park: New Zealand's largest stadium, which offsets the general bohemian vibe with steady streams of fans bound for sports games, concerts and exhibitions."

The list is compiled by polling "20,000 city-dwellers and grilled local experts to rank the greatest places for fun, food, culture and community", Time Out said, "with expert input from our global network of local editors and writers".

"Of course, 'cool' is probably the most subjective quality going.

"But the neighbourhoods we've featured below are, simply put, incredible places to be right now."

Melbourne's Fitzroy at 27th, Sydney's Marrickville at 33rd and Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at 47th round out Oceania's appearances.

Time Out ranked Karangahape Road at sixth on its list of "coolest streets in the world" earlier this year for its "diverse and expressive community of artists, musicians, and creatives".