Sonny Bill Williams off to Qatar to support 'African brothers'

Sonny Bill Williams is off to Qatar to support his "African brothers" at the FIFA World Cup.

Sonny Bill Williams in Sydney mosque. (Source: Nine)

Williams is taking his family to watch Morocco play France in an unlikely World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

He announced the flying visit on his Twitter page yesterday.

"Alhamdullilah, I’m taking the family to Qatar to watch Morocco v France!

"So pumped for my African brothers," he wrote.

Williams is a practising Muslim, with a US government report last year estimating 99% of the Moroccan population is Sunni Muslim, with less than 0.1% of the population being Shia Muslim.

Morocco is the first African country, and the first Arab one, to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring against Portugal. (Source: Associated Press)

The underdogs beat Spain and Portugal on their way to the big clash with France.