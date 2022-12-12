Sonny Bill Williams off to Qatar to support 'African brothers'

Source: 1News

Sonny Bill Williams is off to Qatar to support his "African brothers" at the FIFA World Cup.

Sonny Bill Williams in Sydney mosque.

Sonny Bill Williams in Sydney mosque. (Source: Nine)

Williams is taking his family to watch Morocco play France in an unlikely World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

He announced the flying visit on his Twitter page yesterday.

"Alhamdullilah, I’m taking the family to Qatar to watch Morocco v France!

"So pumped for my African brothers," he wrote.

Read More

Williams is a practising Muslim, with a US government report last year estimating 99% of the Moroccan population is Sunni Muslim, with less than 0.1% of the population being Shia Muslim.

Morocco is the first African country, and the first Arab one, to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring against Portugal.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring against Portugal. (Source: Associated Press)

The underdogs beat Spain and Portugal on their way to the big clash with France.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

New actor emerges as favourite to take over James Bond role

2

US scientists reportedly make fusion energy breakthrough

3

Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry & Meghan

4

Auckland woman on blood thinners dies after GPs miss tests

5

Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

6

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 40,098 new cases, 35 deaths reported in last week

Libyan accused in 1988 Lockerbie bombing now in US custody

Johnny Knoxville being sued over alleged prank gone wrong

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

NASA's Orion capsule splashes down from test flight to moon

Related Stories

After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi's World Cup dream

'He'll be stronger for it' - teammates rally around Harry Kane

Ronaldo fumbles his likely last chance to win World Cup