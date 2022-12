Harry Kane's shocking missed penalty has cost England a chance at a World Cup semi-final berth, with the Three Lions succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to France.

The penalty, in the 84th minute, was a chance for England to level the scores just minutes after Olivier Giroud headed France into the lead.

Harry Kane reacts after missing a penalty against France. (Source: Associated Press)

France hung on and advance to a semi-final against Morocco.

More to come.