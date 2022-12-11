Morocco overcome Portugal as historic golden run continues

Morocco's golden run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has continued with a 1-0 victory over Portugal, a result that sees the Atlas Lions become the first African nation to ever make the semifinals of a World Cup.

It wasn't easy. Morocco had to survive wave after wave of attacks by Portugal's elite forwards for almost the entire 90 minutes. They lost captain Romain Saiss to injury midway through the second half, having already lost fellow star defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui to injury in earlier games at the tournament.

But Morocco only needed one moment of magic, and it came in the 42nd through the head of Youssef El-Nesryi, who towered over Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench early in the second half as Portugal sought a way through, but even the 37-year-old with 118 international goals to his name couldn't find an opening.

Portugal dominated the game with 74% possession, and had a couple of late chances that were a whisker away from levelling the scores. First, Ronaldo laid the ball off to Joao Felix at the edge of the box, who smashed a powerful left-footed drive towards the top corner, only to be tipped over the bar by Yassine Bounou.

Then, in one of the final plays of the game, Pepe couldn't guide an open header on target, essentially sealing Portugal's fate.

When the final whistle blew, it was bedlam, not only in the stadium, but in Morocco too. Footage from Casablanca showed fans erupting in celebration and overcome with joy.

After the final whistle, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said it was "unbelievable".

"It's like a dream," he said.

"We deserve this 1000%. How we fight, how we play with our heart for our country and for the people it's unbelievable."

The result is a groundbreaking moment in world football. Never before in the tournament's 92-year history has an African team made it to a World Cup semi-final.

Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) had all reached the quarter-final stage, but none were able to take the next step.

For Ronaldo, this could have been his last game in a Portugal shirt. The 37-year-old was seen in tears walking to the dressing room, overcome with emotion in what will certainly be his last World Cup appearance.

Morocco will face the winner of France and England, who are set to play later this morning.