Morocco stun Spain on penalties in historic World Cup victory

Source: Associated Press

Morocco became the first Arab nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout this morning.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco celebrate during the penalty shootout against Spain.

Morocco celebrate during the penalty shootout against Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last year's European Championship.

It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. The team played 120 minutes against Russia and in all three of its knockout games at Euro 2020.

Moroccan fans significantly outnumbered — and were louder — than the Spaniards at Education City Stadium.

Morocco and Spain are close neighbours with a complex geopolitical relationship.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings listed on Airbnb for first time

2

Heavy rain, gales to lash parts of North Island

3

Gatland's bombshell: Robertson should be next All Blacks coach

4

Russia unleashes 'massive military attack' across Ukraine

5

Exclusive John Campbell interview with locked up teen ram-raiders

6

The Clean co-founder Hamish Kilgour found dead after going missing

Latest Stories

Luxon: Poll results are a reflection of Kiwis wanting change

Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honoured

Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings listed on Airbnb for first time

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

Related Stories

World Cup: Brazil turn on the style in South Korea rout

Pelé watching Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

Livakovic the hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties

Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in