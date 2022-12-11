NZ needs to get tough on causes of youth crime – judge

New Zealand needs to get tough on the causes of youth crime, rather than the criminals themselves, the new Principal Youth Court Judge Ida Malosi says.

Speaking to TVNZ Chief Correspondent John Campbell, she said those young offenders who walk through the doors of the Youth Court are the most damaged and most frightened in society.

"[They're] the least hopeful about what life has in store for them, and they’re attracted to other children and young people who have the same experiences as them," Malosi said.

But that doesn't mean going soft. Malosi is a judge, she puts people behind bars every day. But that's no victory, she said. The victory is stopping the crime, then everyone will be safer.

"And the starting point is to make them safe. So that they have a sense of security, they have a sense of hope. They have a reason to be part of society, instead of finding some attraction of sitting outside of it," she said.

Early last month, Malosi was appointed to her new position as Principal Youth Court Judge, at a time when there are increasing calls to get tough on young offenders.

"But what I see in young people, John, is that they have the sense that what they're doing is wrong, but they don't have the ability to do it in the right way unless we give them an opportunity for that."

Malosi said they needed to be reached long before they arrive at the Youth Court.

"I often ask myself this, John – who could not feel sad about the plight of those children? Who could not be motivated to do whatever it takes, as a nation, to make their lives better? Because I just so believe that making their lives better makes our lives better.

"It has to be the case in this land of milk and honey, surely?"

Getting tough on the causes of crime, before the damage is done.

