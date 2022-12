Hamilton police have been temporarily authorised to carry guns after a fleeing driver incident last night.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police tried to pull a vehicle over at 9.20pm on Heaphy Terrace in Fairfield but the driver didn't stop, instead turning onto Oxford St.

They followed the driver but they tried to evade police, then firing a gun from the car.

Officers will remain armed until the person responsible is found.

Police are examining the scene on Oxford street today.