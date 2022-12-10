Police seeking witnesses after serious Auckland assault

Police are seeking the publics help after an assault that left a man in critical condition in Warkworth, Auckland overnight.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police said they received reports of a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in vehicles at around 11.30pm.

The assault happened on the intersection of Falls Rd and Hudson Rd.

The victim was found seriously injured on the side of the road before being taken to hospital.

Police say he's still in hospital, in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who was in the area last night or has information that could the investigation is urged to contact police.