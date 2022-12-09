Stolen go-karting dreams revived for Christchurch students

A group of Christchurch high school students, who had their dreams dashed when their prized go-karts were stolen, are now getting the charitable help of a rally driving ace.

The electric powered karts the Avonside Girls' High School students had been working all year on were stolen the morning of the big day - the Evolicity go-kart competition.

The group of dedicated girls spent their lunchtime, weekends, and classtime designing, modelling and building - even learning how to weld.

Their teacher Quentin Smitheram said they would have been the only all girls crew in go-kart event.

"They were so proud of themselves...I was so proud of them as well."

But when Smitheram woke up that morning he found the karts gone, his security cam showing people taking interest in them before it cuts off.

"First of all I messaged them [his students] in a group chat and the replied 'no you are joking!'," he said.

The principal said finding the karts they'd worked so hard on stolen overnight "was just like finding your Christmas presents have gone from under the tree on Christmas morning".

However, in a Christmas miracle for the disappointed kids, rally driver and EV enthusiast Hayden Paddon heard about what'd happened and decided to take action.

"I know what it's like when you go race - you're super excited in the morning and you turn up and see your prize possession gone would be absolutely gut wrenching."

Alongside the electrical training company ETCO, Paddon will help get the girls' go-kart project back on track, mentoring the students and donating $10,000 to their future builds.

They already have their heads together, preparing for next year's competition.