Slain Kiwi's father prepares to face killers in US court

It's been six months since Christchurch-born Christian Glass, 22, was slain, cowering in his car, by the Colorado police he called for help.

Simon Glass, Christian's father, is now preparing to face his alleged killers in court.

Christian had called 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis, according to online court records.

However, the situation rapidly escalated. Footage of the incident shows a panicked Christian refusing to leave his car, making heart shapes with his hands to officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point he had seven guns trained on him, and the hour-long standoff ended with him allegedly being shot five times.

"He was trying to calm things down...the heart thing was, I suppose, an attempt to say lets all just figure this out," his father said.

Two of the officers, Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, have been indicted on charges of second degree murder and both have lost their jobs.

Police initially denied wrongdoing, claiming Christian attacked them.

Simon is now steeling himself to attend their court appearance on Monday back in the US.

"It feels like the first real step in something that's been going on for a long time...first step towards accountability."