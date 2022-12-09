Senior Mongrel Mob member arrested over 18 drug-related charges

A senior Mongrel Mob member has been arrested over 18 drug-related charges as part of Operation Richter.

Police said the man, 46, is due to re-appear in Rotorua District Court on December 20 on charges of supply, possession and manufacturing, of methamphetamine.

Operation Richter is working to disrupt the supply of methamphetamine and organised crime groups in Rotorua.

Police said so far 12 people have been arrested for offences relating to drugs and the possession of firearms and are before the court.

$50,000 has been seized. (Source: NZ police).

Police have seized several vehicles,including cars, motorbikes and jetskis, around $50,000 cash, firearms, methamphetamine, and methamphetamine manufacturing equipment.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has concerns about drug offending and organised crime in the community.