One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a rubbish fire in the Manawatu today.

Those on the front line say it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

Emergency services responded to reports of a rubbish fire on Taonui Road, Aorangi just before 1pm.

St John said they treated and transported one person in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

Fire and Emergency believed the fire was already out when they responded with one truck, which departed shortly after arriving.