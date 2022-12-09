One dead after 'water incident' in Northland

One person has died, and another has been hospitalised after a water incident in Whangaruru in Northland this morning.

Police responded to reports of an emergency off Whangaruru at 10.25am. Two people made it back to shore, with one being hospitalised in critical condition. Police say they are now stable.

One person remained outstanding.

A body has been recovered as a part of an ongoing response to the incident and while a formal identification process is yet to be complete, police believe it is the person who was outstanding.

Inquiries are still ongoing.