NZ's first Down syndrome swimmer learns tough cost of competing

A "trail blazer" from Christchurch has become the first Down syndrome swimmer to represent New Zealand and although he's picking up some impressive results, he and his family are also learning the life of an athlete isn't cheap.

Luka Willems, 20, first put on the silver fern in October at the Down Syndrome World Championships in Portugal before also representing Aotearoa at the Virtus Games in Brisbane last month where he won bronze in the 100m freestyle.

"I don't think I've seen a grin that high," Angelique, Luka's mum, said.

Luka has always loved swimming but has only recently taken it to the next level.

When asked what he loves most about swimming, Luka said: "Sometimes I get tired, and then the swimming makes me more awake.

"And I get to show off my muscles," he joked.

Internationally, Luka competes as an ii2 athlete - a category for those who have Trisomy-2, a type of down syndrome.

It's not yet recognised at Paralympic level nor here in New Zealand which means right now, Luka's only option is to race in the S14 class for anyone with an intellectual disability.

It means in order for Luka to compete and be competitive, racing needs to be done off shore.

"He dares to do, so we've always taken the stance there's no reason why he can't,' Angelique said.

But it's taking a financial toll, given the family has largely self-funded Luka's travels to this point. He has his own YouTube account though, which he hopes will soon reach 1000 subscribers and in time be a source of income.

There's good news in the meantime though, with Swimming New Zealand's manager of Para and Disability Participation, Cameron Leslie, saying change is coming.

"The plan is to make ii2 recognised probably under a different terminology, but that is the plan," he said.

"Luka is quite literally blazing a trail for his peers and it's inspiring to see."

If you're interested in sponsoring Luka and his future endeavors, please contact Luka.swim.nz@gmail.com.