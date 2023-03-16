Lyttelton buzzing as final preparations underway for SailGP

Lyttelton is abuzz with final preparations underway ahead of SailGP this weekend.

The sold-out event drawing in crowds from near and far.

Head of the SailGP New Zealand event, Karl Budge says Kiwis are getting in behind the racing.

“We really are like F1 on water, it is fast it is high adrenaline it's short format easy for fans to digest, I think it's that perfect mix,” says Budge.

It's the first time the event's been held in New Zealand.

NZ SailGP driver Peter Burling says they’re excited about racing on home waters.

“It feels like a long time looking forward to this event obviously it ended up cancelled due to Covid last year,” Burling says.

Fifteen thousand people are expected in Lyttelton over the next few days.

With visitors expected to bring in more than $3 million for the local economy.

Access to Lyttelton will be restricted from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. There'll be no public parking available in town and ride sharing services won't be available either.

Free shuttles will bring people from the central city to all the action.

While local residents have special passes so they can still come and go.

“The whole plans been designed to try and alleviate any issues for the local residents so it'll all come down now to making sure that everyone abides by those rules,” says Budge.

But for those who don't have tickets they can head along to a fan zone being set up in the central city.

Christchurch NZ acting general manager - destination & attraction, Tracey Wilson, says it’ll be operational from midday tomorrow then again from 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

“You'll be able to see live from the actual track out at Lyttelton but also some special entertainment there'll be some signing here as well lots of things for the kids to do and it'll be a great atmosphere,” says Wilson.