Canterbury brewery faces backlash after latest racist comment

Source: 1News

A Canterbury brewery that apologised for its racist commentary last year put out yet another hateful statement last night.

Stock image of beer being poured.

Stock image of beer being poured. (Source: Getty)

Eagle Brewing NZ took to Twitter last night after the Three Waters legislation passed its third and final reading in Parliament, saying it was a "sad day".

"It's day one for the demise of small breweries in New Zealand," the tweet began. "With water ownership now in the hands of an incompetent race, the lifeblood of brewing will be pushed out of reach financially for the industry."

The racist message is aimed at Māori and Mana Whenua's involvement in the new water reform bill.

Reactions were swift and angry, users overwhelmingly condemning the hateful speech.

"I hope this spells out the end of eagle brewing nz," one user replied.

"Just tipped 3 of your bottles down the drain. Never purchasing it again!" another user said.

Other users highlighted previous comments from owner David Gaughan, who said he was going to "unlearn racial bias" after his last controversy.

In May 2021, Gaughan faced similar backlash after calling Māori males the "scourge of New Zealand" on a 1News Facebook post.

He quickly walked back his comment, saying he was "appalled" at himself and was not a racist.

New ZealandSocial IssuesChristchurch and CanterburyAlcohol

