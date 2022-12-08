White Ferns wrap dominant T20 series sweep against Bangladesh

The White Ferns have sealed a series sweep against Bangladesh after earning a 63-run win in the third T20 in Queenstown.

The White Ferns celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh in Queenstown. (Source: Photosport)

After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand made 152/7 with usual scorers Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr again key to building the side's innings.

Devine opened with 47 runs off 33 balls before Kerr headed to the crease for an unbeaten 48 off 31; Lea Tahuhu also made a fiery cameo late with 17 runs from eight deliveries.

In reply Bangladesh again struggled to put any partnerships together as Tahuhu continued her domination with the ball, taking the first three wickets in her first three overs of work while spinner Eden Carson chipped in a handy 2-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahuhu finished 4-13 in the contest as Rumana Ahmed did her best to recover the innings with 25 runs before she was sent back to the clubhouse by Carson.

Salma Khatun was Bangladesh's next best effort at 23 not out but the tourists finished well shy of their target at 89/7.

With the three-games series wrapped, the two sides now turn their attention to three ODIs.