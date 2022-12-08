IOC gives Afghanistan Paris 2024 ultimatum over female athletes

The International Olympic Committee has warned women and girls in Afghanistan must have safe access to sport if the country is to be represented at the 2024 Paris Games.

The Olympic Rings on a flag. (Source: istock.com)

The IOC executive board said it had "serious concern and strongly condemned" restrictions imposed by the Afghan authorities on women and young girls in Afghanistan, which prevented them from practising sport in the country.

The board stopped short of suspending the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

However, it said the country must ensure Afghan teams at international events feature female athletes living in the country as well as abroad, and women must be represented in governing bodies and administration.

"The IOC will continue to monitor the situation and compliance with these principles," it said.

The human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) had previously called on the IOC to immediately exclude Afghanistan from international sport.

Since the Taliban took power, thousands of women and girls have been denied the right to exercise, HRW director Minky Worden said.

"The IOC should not take a day longer to remove the Taliban from the Olympic movement, strip their status, and halt the funding the IOC provides," she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the North Korean Olympic Committee will have its suspension lifted on December 31, 2022, the IOC confirmed.

It had been suspended until the end of 2022 for its "unilateral decision" not to attend the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.